There have been three more deaths of people with COVID-19 in the Hunter New England region, as the local health district recorded 1636 new positive test results. A woman and two men, aged in their 60s, 90s and 100, from the Newcastle, Singleton and Tamworth local government areas were among the 27 people who died across NSW in the 20 hours to 4pm on Tuesday. Of the region's 1636 new positive results, 845 came from rapid antigen testing and 791 came from PCR tests. There are 59 people in Hunter New England hospitals, including two people in intensive care. NSW recorded 11,807 new COVID-19 cases during the period. READ ALSO: There are 2622 COVID patients in hospital across the state - down by 127 from the previous day - and 170 people in intensive care. NSW Health has started cutting off the reporting period at 4pm and will go back to a 24-hour cycle from Thursday.

