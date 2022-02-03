news, latest-news,

THE finishing touches have been made on the newest public artwork in Barraba, located in the heart of town in Queen Street on the side of the library. The striking mural is the third public artwork for Barraba, after the completion of Jenny McCracken's 'Beyond the Walls' in Alice Street last year, and the iconic silo artwork 'The Water Diviner' by artist Fintan Magee. The extremely proactive Barraba Public Art Committee is behind the projects, and they have no plans to stop at three. Member Karen Bishton said it's amazing to see how well the artworks have been received by not only locals but people from all over the world. "The silos were our first one and I look back at them now and think 'how did we take that on?'," she said. "It was such an enormous project as our first one. "We didn't expect the last two to happen in such quick succession, we had a fairly big break last year with COVID and it was just a matter of when we could get the artists here." Situated beside the library and council offices, this latest artwork has already had an amazing response, despite only being completed last Friday. Sydney based artists Scott Nagy and Janne Birkner completed the mural, after a visit to Barraba in June 2021 to meet with community members, investigate the space, explore the area and source inspiration for their concept. "After looking at the space and discovering the wall is on the side of the much loved library we were inspired to paint a narrative of somebody reading and their imagination spilling into the room they are sitting in," Scott said. "We like to paint colourful and dreamy narratives themed around the local flora and fauna of an area, so we've put lots of local animals into the design." READ ALSO: Ms Bishton said as soon as the artists heard the word library, you could see their imaginations spring to life. "I think what really was great about this particular project is the history that people have personally with the library," she said. "Over the generations the services libraries provide to us now have become very different based on technology to what they were many, many moons ago. "So I think everybody has a story about a library and there was a general consensus and a real positivity behind that theme." The mural also depicts local flora and fauna including the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater. "We've consulted with the community a lot over the last few years about the things that they like. They love local birdlife being included, and local areas like the Horton Falls for example," Ms Bishton added. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./37365c44-939f-4f30-8267-b6a997ba75bb.jpg/r0_267_4032_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg