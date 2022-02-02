news, latest-news,

A MAN has been flown to hospital with serious head and chest injuries after the vehicle he was working on fell from the jacks it was on and crushed him. Emergency services rushed to a home in Glen Innes overnight after reports a 42-year-old had been seriously hurt. Ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene for head and chest injuries after a vehicle fell from jacks and crushed him as he was working on it, according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS). READ ALSO: The man was taken by ambulance to the Glen Innes airport where the chopper's critical care team was waiting for him and stabilised him for transport. The rescue helicopter airlifted the man to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment for his injuries. He was in a serious but stable condition at the time, according to the WRHS. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/5876306f-1b4d-4930-8518-7f90592ef70d.jpg/r2_174_3402_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg