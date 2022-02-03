community,

THE QUIRINDI Village Miniature Railway is crying out for volunteers to keep the train on the tracks. In a statement on Sunday, the railway group announced this would be their last year running the train if they were unable to get younger volunteers on board. Secretary John Maunder said volunteer numbers were currently dwindling and existing members had found it difficult to keep up with the ongoing maintenance. "When we built it we had probably a dozen active fellas that could weld and do anything," Mr Maunder said. "Unfortunately, and sadly, most of those fellas have passed on and there's just a couple of us left." READ ALSO: The Quirindi miniature railway was the first tiny track to be erected in Northern NSW 14 years ago, beating Tamworth by just six months. But the group is seeking young volunteers to help keep the iconic attraction in operation. This call out for young volunteers has been felt right across the region as community groups grapple with an ageing member base, Mr Maunder said. While they had enough people to sell tickets and drive the train, they needed more hands on deck to keep the tracks safe. "We have a code of practice that our national body devises that we have to abide by, so there's a fair bit of work in keeping everything safe." The railway is a much-loved family day out, with the track circling a picturesque lake and passing through tunnels. "We get a lot of family groups come, have lunch, and enjoy themselves," Mr Maunder said. But if the group are unable to draw in some fresh faces, Mr Maunder said they would have no other choice but to shut down, which he said would be incredibly disappointing. "It's been my life for probably 25 years, I was involved in other miniature railways before we built our own," he said. "Seeing the kids enjoy themselves, the smiles on their faces it's something you can't buy." Having volunteered at the railway since its inception, Mr Maunder said being able to give back to the community and get social was among a long list of benefits. "We have a wonderful social life," he said. The railway also comes equipped with a functioning workshop, which Mr Maunder said would be perfect for those looking for a career in model engineering to develop their skills. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

