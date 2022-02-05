comment,

It is hard for someone who has not just stepped out of the pages of Alice in Wonderland to believe that sane people could consider paying for the tiny 22.5 gigalitre dam at Dungowan. As I walked into my living room last night I managed to catch just a few minutes of a story on Prime news connected with that proposal and when someone actually used the words "secure" and "Tamworth's water supply" in connection with that tiny dam I thought I heard Alice say "It gets curiouser and curiouser". After all, the enlarged Chaffey dam which is around five times the size of the proposed Dungowan dam was nearly emptied in just a couple of years after filling for the first time, which came close to leaving a city of $60,000 people with no water. On top of that there is the inconvenient fact that Peel Valley water users are told that they pay the most expensive water charges in the state because Chaffey dam is such a small dam. At this point I can well imagine the Cheshire cat chiming in with "We're all mad here". I cannot believe that Matt Kean the Treasurer and Minister for the Environment whom I believe to be the most competent and sane person in the N.S.W. government would agree to pay in excess of $480 million for this ridiculous proposal. Sandra Taylor, Tamworth Recently I attended the very sad funeral of my friend and building associate, Paul Frazer, ('Fraz'), who has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at only 67 years of age. Fraz was a larger-than-life character and personality. More than that, a husband, father, brother, fireman, sportsman and friend. His passing has left a huge irreplaceable hole in the Upper Mountains building fraternity and broader community - which we will all come to terms with over time. Pretty much, everybody has a Fraz story - some of truth, others fiction, I'm sure. But this is my story: Some forty years ago, my brother and I pulled into Goldsmith Brothers Timber & Hardware owned and run by the incomparable Faith Goldsmith. We were new to the town and didn't really know anybody, but keen to get cracking and start building. While loading up the old Valiant Ute, this big chested young dude strides across, holds out his hand and says "Paul Frazer - welcome to town" and then follows with "anything you need to know about local trades, give me a call". Now, that comment and sentiment without the slightest hint of competitive rivalry or professional jealousy blew me away at the time and still resonates so strongly with me after all these years - What was that? It was, one very big generous heart, right out there for the world to see! We remained friends from that day, not close, but always present. Through tempestuous Master Building & Housing Industry Association meetings to industry functions - to see Fraz in full flight was something to behold - passionate, opiniated, committed, compelling. About a month prior to his passing, as fate would have it, Fraz and I worked together on a re-roof project on the Central Coast. On that day we recounted old stories of how the building industry had changed over the years for better or worse and how very much we had enjoyed our building careers. In retrospect, what a great and memorable day that was for me. And that's my story about Fraz as I saw it. Big, bold, tough, fearless - but always with the capacity to reach down and help you up, if you needed so. I have to say, in closing, when it comes to generosity of spirit, Paul Frazer, you had it in spades. Goodbye Friend Rodney Mathew When the Productivity Commission states that the proposed Dungowan Dam project costs could double from the existing $484 million, but our Water Minister Kevin Anderson says the cost has only "gone up a little bit", I wonder where he is getting his confidence from? I personally am not confident that a project that started at a cost of $150 million, and has since tripled and then doubled again, is at all viable. A point agreed upon by the Productivity Commission, who are quoted as saying that the dam's cost benefit ratio was "marginal" at $485 million and unlikely to be viable if the cost increased, let alone doubled. Who is going to pay for this? Not the NSW government, who's own Planning Department's document outlines a "need to identify additional funding." When a barely viable project's costs double, with no transparency on how the additional funds are to be raised, one has to wonder what is going on in the back rooms and how much of the bill ratepayers will be footing. Alice Milson, Calala During Polish occupation by Germany troops throughout WW2 an attempt was made to extinguish Polish identity by ruthless force of physical destruction of property and genocide of humanity. As the war was coming to its conclusion, Poland was 'liberated' by the Russian Red Army. Rather than resorting to genocide to extinguish Polish identity, communism used the weapon of time, attempting to suffocate the faith of Poland, promoting a materialistic and atheistic culture, making faith more difficult to learn and practice. It was a systematic program of anti-evangelisation. Poles stated 'the Germans took our bodies, the Soviets will take our souls'. G.K. Chesterton once said, the family is a cell of resistance to oppression. The communists agreed, so to undermine Polish culture, they struck at the heart, the family. Work and school schedules were organised to keep parents and children apart for long periods. Birth control and abortion were encouraged and state sponsored sex education was introduced into schools. The controlled media promoted communist philosophy on all news, information and opinions. Does any of this sound familiar? Our National broadcaster leans so far to the left it resembles the tower of Pisa. People protest lockdowns, vaccination and other impositions due COVID19, and animal rights, but not for Human Rights or freedom of religion. British politician Edmund Burke said 'The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing' and 'Those who don't know history are destined to repeat it'. Let's stop the repeat of history. Grahame Tighe, Tamworth Febfast, our annual month-long pause on booze and unhealthy snacks is back on The spirit of febfast has always been to give a little up, to give a lot back to the community. Surprise yourself, and sign up for a month without alcohol, sugar, or another vice of your choosing. Febfast is the perfect excuse to kick-start the year with a little good health and good will. Across Australia, we're seeing thousands of people give up alcohol, sugar, or a vice of their choice in February to raise funds for young people experiencing serious disadvantage. Funds raised give young people access the resources and support they require to lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Benefits like better sleep, saving money, and getting fit speak for themselves. Two-thirds of participants have signed up for a month-long fast from alcohol to reset after the festive season and to dial-up their New Year's resolutions. Febfast is run by the Youth Support and Advocacy Service (YSAS) and as our only fundraiser for the year, it raises critical funds to assist severely disadvantaged young Australians recover from serious drug, alcohol, and mental health problems, which have only been exacerbated by the pandemic. This year, I hope you'll join our community of febfaster's who are getting their health back on track by taking a pause for a cause. It's not too late to register: you can sign up at www.febfast.org.au Andrew Bruun, CEO of YSAS (Youth Support and Advocay Service) Politicians why does it take so long to build certain infrastructure items such as dams, roads, rail, hospitals? It seems to be a never ending story on why things cannot get done. First we have to do a White Paper that leads to a orange, purple, black, red, green, blue, pink, grey papers so every government departments - state and federal has a say in building such items. We can't build it here as we will upset the last three eyed purple, orange tongue frogs left in the wild - dams and upset the Greens Party in the process. Hospitals - we can't build it here as the sitting politician will get voted out as she/he holds the seat with a margin of 1.5 per cent and could lose it to the opposition. NSW is still talking about building a new dam in the Tamworth area. Politicians let me tell you Australia is the driest continent on the planet Earth. NSW government just got rid of a pathetic Minister for Water named Melinda Pavey. Yes, we are going through a pandemic, but why must it take so long to build things that the country needs? To me it seems too long. We will build it after the next election so vote me back in and I will fight, fight, fight for this item of infrastructure. Eric John Roberts, Tamworth

