$110K renovation to preserve Bingara's iconic Roxy Theatre

THE preservation of Bingara's grand old dame, the Roxy Theatre, will take centre stage this year thanks to major restoration works. The almost 90-year-old theatre is a rare surviving example of an inter-war art deco cinema, and one of a handful of its era that is still intact and operating as a working space for community entertainment. Thanks to a $110,000 State Government grant, the Gwydir Shire Council's will be able to undertake significant restoration works including painting the facade and awning, and installing LED lighting. Member for Northern Tablelands, Adam Marshall, said since the Roxy was given heritage status in 2017 it had been recognised that lots of work was required inside and out to ensure the building remained safe, functional and in its original state. "This year Gwydir Shire Council will develop a Conservation Management Plan for the building which will identify issues with the building and guide future works, use, and management of the culturally significant structure. Read also: "This grant will kick-start immediate and obvious renovation works including repairs to the internal hallway which has experienced damage caused by ground movement during the prolonged drought." The Roxy Theatre and Peter's Greek Café is an important link to the story of Greek migration and settlement in country NSW in the first half of the 20th century. "That history can't be lost to time and I am pleased the community is putting in such an effort to keep the Roxy's doors open and ensure the show going on," Mr Marshall said. Gwydir council's general manager, Max Eastcott, said the preservation of the Roxy was key to continuing tourism development in the area. "With its distinctive street presence, luxurious interior detailing and intact shops, the theatre and adjoining café the Roxy is a rare gem," Mr Eastcott said. "It is one of the most diverse buildings in the shire utilised as a town hall, theatre, cinema, and function and conference centre for the township of Bingara and surrounds. "With the future in mind, an extension to the side of the theatre behind the cafe has been made to accommodate the commercial kitchen and to allow the facility to also be used for a variety of educational purposes in hospitality, event management and tourism," Mr Eastcott said. "Heritage consultation for developing the Conservation Management plan is scheduled to commence in January 2022, with the urgent work to begin in February 2022 in conjunction with the installation of a new council. "Shire staff and local contractors are prioritised to compliment the guidelines of a heritage consultant. "On behalf of the community, council is very appreciative of the State Government's support to get these works started."

