TAMWORTH businesses are set to benefit from new support programs announced by the NSW government, which are designed to counteract staff and customer shortages caused by COVID-19 and reimposed restrictions. Parents NSW and Stay NSW vouchers will soon be redeemable, and businesses are now able to apply to become part of the programs. From March, parents of school-aged children will be entitled to $250 worth of vouchers to be used on accommodation, which will be split up into five vouchers worth $50 each that can be pooled or used separately. Powerhouse Hotel general manager Daine Cooper said he was hopeful the program would result in an influx of people travelling regionally, and visiting Tamworth. "I can't wait to see them being utilised, I am more than excited to see what it will bring to the business," he said. "Encouraging travellers and families to take a trip to spend time together and see the local area is fantastic. "It's also great for the locals who may want a night away from home as a treat." The Stay vouchers could provide a boost too, with the one-off $50 vouchers for all adult NSW residents coming online tomorrow. Mr Cooper is expecting good things from them too, having been pleasantly surprised with the outcome of the Dine and Discover vouchers. "I think some were skeptical at the initial announcement of Dine and Discover in regards to the uptake," he said. "But personally we have seen hundreds of redemptions over the course of the program and I am pretty sure other hospitality business have seen the same. "We are all in the same boat, businesses are struggling and anything to encourage everybody's support of their local businesses will help in the long run." Manager at Botanique Tamworth florist and gift shop, Drue Daly, agreed that any help was appreciated. She's hopeful an increase in tourists could have a positive effect on her business. Times have been tough throughout January and Ms Daly is expecting the same in February. But because of that, the business is now eligible for new payments of up to $5000 per week as part of a new support package. READ ALSO: The funding is available to businesses with an annual turnover between $75,000 and $50 million, which have suffered a 40 per cent downturn in profit during January. "I'm hoping that sales will boost for Valentine's Day, but at the moment we are having a 40 per cent downturn," she said. "It [the support] will help, the streets have been so quiet that having any relief would be welcomed." Ms Daly said there had been less foot traffic recently, especially since the Country Music Festival was cancelled. Although, it may not be for the reason people would assume. "It's been really interesting because when Country Music was scheduled for, it seemed we lost all the locals through the shop," she said. "There were a few from out of town, but that was all that was coming in. They seemed to be the only people on the street, people from out of town that still came even though the festival was called off. "It's like all the locals went away so it was just a few travellers coming through, so that made a huge difference on the numbers that were coming through the shop." The new package also includes an extension of commercial landlord relief until 13 March. The small business fees and charge rebate program has also increased, going up 50 per cent from $2000 to $3,000. As part of that scheme, businesses can claim half of the cost involved in acquiring rapid antigen tests for the workplace. Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said that could have a major impact on outlets in the area. "What's crucial now is that customers have the confidence to return to businesses and do their shopping in a safe manner," he said. "Businesses are doing the right thing in ensuring their staff are healthy before commencing shifts - together the economy can roar back into life if we abide by the rules and return to our favourite businesses."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cody.tsaousis/683679c3-f2bc-432c-942e-79bad4f7952d.jpg/r0_260_5411_3317_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg