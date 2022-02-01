community,

Railway construction had moved progressively through the Hunter Valley after starting in Newcastle in 1854, to eventually reach the mountain barrier at Murrurundi in April, 1871. After much political and engineering debate, a standard gauge tunnel was completed to take the line further north. Willow Tree to Wallabadah was considered, but eventually the decision was made to progress from Willow Tree to Quirindi by August, 1877, thence progressing on to Tamworth via Werris Creek. A considerable debate ensued on whether the northern line should extend to Armidale or alternatively progress through Manilla-Barraba-Inverell, with several government surveys taking place. Tenders were soon called for the building of a passenger station, goods warehouse, engine shed and cattle yards at West Tamworth. October 15, 1878 saw the railway service from Newcastle to Tamworth eventually officially opened, with the local newspaper stating it was "the greatest event which ever occurred in connection with the history of Tamworth." The railway had however been in partial use for at least three months before the official opening. This began three days of celebration in Tamworth for the long-awaited coming of the railway. Around 8000 people assembled in the town to celebrate the arrival of the first train, many coming from distant centres, including three special trains arriving following the first, bringing 2000 people from as far afield as Maitland. The majority of local businesses closed down for the occasion. Read more like it: The excited crowd assembly waited eagerly for the arrival of the train, scheduled for 4pm, but (what a surprise), it was two hours late! By then the crowd at the Tamworth Railway Station (now West Tamworth) had grown impatient, including the 400 assembled schoolchildren. Then, to great rejoicing, our first train reached the station a little after 6pm, hauled by a Beyer-Peacock 4-4-0 locomotive, and its most important passenger NSW Governor Sir Hercules Robinson officially opened the railway accompanied by songs from the children, with a bottle of champagne being broken on the engine. There followed a grand procession from the Station, over the bridge to East Tamworth, led by a band from Worth's Circus. Such was the length of the procession, that those in the rear had not left the station by the time the lead had reached Peel Street in East Tamworth. A beautifully decorated Cobb Co coach, drawn by six grey horses, carried a number of dignitaries, while hundreds of other citizens walked, rode or drove their horse-drawn vehicles. Two bullocks were roasted as part of the evening's celebrations, and around 300 people indulged in a banquet in the new railway goods shed, with entertainment by the local Wolverine Band. Festivities continued for the next two days with two Carnivals, Fireworks and also a Grand Ball in the railway goods shed. The coming of the railway provided a great boost to the Tamworth economy and the population increased rapidly. Newcastle could now be reached in a matter of hours, a huge improvement on lengthy, tiring coach trips. Various hotels, accommodation houses, etc sprang up in proximity to the new railway station (e.g. Locomotive Hotel), including others with the expectation of possible rail extension to East Tamworth. Transport of goods was also much improved, compared to the slow and often unreliable drays and wagons. The big question had long been discussed in government circles - should the railway be extended across the Peel ? The Tamworth-Inverell versus Tamworth-Armidale debate was eventually resolved in favour of the latter. Within six months boring tests were in operation for construction of a bridge/viaduct across the river and floodplain to extend the line to East Tamworth, completed towards the end of 1881 and tested on November 16 by three engines weighing a total of 160 tons speeding at over 40 miles per hour. The subsequent floods of 1908 and 1910 caused eventual replacement of the wooden viaduct support pylons with steel structures. The way was now open for a second railway station in Tamworth, with a Bourke Street footbridge installed, new street alignments (Marius Macquarie Street) and rail crossings planned to enable the line to ultimately progress further north. This Tamworth Railway Station was officially opened on January 2, 1882, the original station then becoming known as West Tamworth, subsequently closed in more recent years. An interesting aspect is that Tamworth's first public telephone (a Telephone Bureau) was installed at this Station in 1903. If you have similar photos you'd be willing to donate or have them copied, contact 0407 789 894. Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36FM9qHpEAtS8daVXYFgHBA/c34fddcf-b42c-4e2a-b7b5-235ea9ed70cf.jpg/r40_0_1058_575_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg