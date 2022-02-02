community,

It was almost five years ago that one Tamworth church took a radical step, rented a shopfront in Robert Street and opened, not a clothing store, but a food store! It started with a few staff, trading a couple of hours a week. But five years of drought and flood, winter and COVID ensures that there are still hundreds of people in Tamworth who are struggling to get by. These days, Liberty Foodcare is open five days a week with a staff of 30 and 600 customers a month. Late last year, the waves spread still further and Liberty Foodcare, Barraba became a reality. It started when local resident Estrella Hamilton approached Liberty pastor, James Ardill and asked, "Why not Barraba?" She met with a ready ear in James who had long had the vision of expanding Foodcare into other townships. The opportunity came when the Old Vic Hotel in Queen Street was renovated. The church rented five rooms, shelves and furniture were installed and the shop is now opening Thursdays and Saturdays with Estrella as manager. Read also: It was a win-win. 77-year-old Estrella said, "I don't want to sit at home and grow old. God has given me health and strength. I want to use them for him and for our people. "My role is to recruit and coordinate the volunteers. There's plenty for everyone to do. The shop is in the centre of town. We don't want to compete; in fact, we buy gift cards from local businesses to support them. We provide hampers for Rotary and RSL raffles. It produces a ripple effect as one person gets help, the blessing flows on." People are struggling to get by. Small towns can be expensive places to live. The tyranny of distance and the age of the population make it difficult to travel to other towns for shopping so food costs can become horrendous. Pastor James strongly believes that true religion is not locked in a time and place but lives in a church that responds to those around it. "In helping with physical needs, we are providing hope for people to escape the things that tie them down. We chose Barraba because it needs a circuit breaker, a voice to say 'life can be better'. "This is not a stand-alone effort. We engage with the community and we all work together to produce a better outcome. It's helping people to help themselves. Allowing people to have extra in their pockets to pay the bills has got to be a good thing. One by one we've been seeing empty shops open. People are commenting in the shop about how good it is. Some are coming back to volunteer. One couple came in and bought a hamper but had no car to take it home so one of the workers said, 'let me drive you home'. "Not everyone is polite, but we can still give love in return". Barraba is a town of 1400 people. The median age is 55, the income is half the national average. Estrella doesn't earn a cent from what she does in fact she pays some of her own money to make it happen. She says "It's my way of serving people. Jesus said 'when you're feeding people you're feeding Me'. People are stopping to have a chat. I'm hoping to start at Bible study soon." This year Estrella was nominated as one of the five finalists for the Barraba Australian of the Year. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

