WHEN 18-year-old Charlotte Miller sings, she uses her music as an outlet to express her deepest emotions. The Gomeroi teenager from Tamworth has secured the opportunity of a lifetime after being accepted into the prestigious CMAA Academy of Country Music course. She hopes it will bring her one step closer to her dream career. "I've been singing for as long as I can remember," she told the Leader. "I started writing music and making songs when I was 12. "But It's only been recently, in the last two years, where I've started to grow more and start finishing some songs, putting them all together and getting out there with my singing and performing." Ms Miller has been awarded the John Minson Scholarship to attend the academy in 2023 after it was postponed this year due to COVID-19. The course offers mentorship opportunities by the cream of the crop of country music artists in Australia, including Troy and Jem Cassar-Daley, and former INXS member Andrew Farriss. The Oxley High School graduate said she's excited to take the next step in her journey as an artist. "It means a lot because there's a whole lot of knowledge and experience that I can gain from the scholarship that I'm really excited to be a part of," she said. "I'm really excited to meet all the people and be able to gain new experiences and see what I can do to better my music." READ ALSO: Ms Miller grew up in rural Queensland listening to artists like Johnny Cash and Kasey Chambers. "Country music has always been a part of my lifestyle," she said. "I really just write what I feel. It's my emotions when I write, it's a positive outlet for my emotions." At just two-years-old, she could sing the chorus of well-known Johnny Cash song 'It Ain't Me Babe'. She went on to come runner-up in her age division in a talent quest when she was 12 and in the following years started to create and write her own music. Over the past year, Charlotte has performed for Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week in Tamworth. Now, she looks forward to sharing her music with the world. 'I'm currently in the process of finishing a song. I'll be pretty excited when that's all finished," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./a10882e2-1a76-48fe-a1ab-226c168896ec.jpg/r0_247_5566_3392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg