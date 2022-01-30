comment,

As we prepare to tuck into another federal election, or, as I like to call them, a five-course, animal-excrement banquet, one can only hope that we're not also forced to stomach a rancid bowl of Tony Abbott before casting our ballots. If a could have one wish for this year's election, it would be for it to be Abbott-free, although I have long wished to be free of Anthony John Abbott. Think of this piece as a vignette of Abbott and my time together at the University of Sydney. And although our uni days were long ago, I'd like to think the piece's sentiment still resonates with many Australians: Her leg emerged from beneath the cafeteria table like a tongue to the ear, sudden and unexpected and hypnotic. Glabrous and glowing, it had taken on a life of its own. It winked and spoke in silence: "So, little man, are you a lion or a lamb?" "I'm not a little man," I replied. "You're all little until proven otherwise." That was that. I faded like a yellow T-shirt. And into the orbit of a once luminous celestial body emerged dark matter. He glanced at her in passing, his face a jolting mix of disapproval and lust. He sat next to me and said: "Mate, you've got a girlfriend. What're ya doing?" "Piss off, Abbott," I replied. Two days later, I was at a University of Sydney off-campus house party. It was 1979, and Nick Cave wailed from a stereo: "A Catholic skin, "Boneless Anglican, "Blue fried flesh ..." As I danced to the anarchic beat in a dishevelled sweat, he parted the heaving dancefloor mass like a malevolent Moses. And he vented with the fervour of an Evangelical pastor from the pulpit: "Mate, you look like a loser. I'll tell you this for free: get a hold of yourself." "Piss off, Abbott," I replied. The following morning, I made love to a woman I met at the party. Sunshine peeked through gaudy curtains to silhouette her cinematically. His head rose from the pillow on the bed next to my bed, in the university room we shared, and he said: "If you're gonna fornicate with a woman who's not your girlfriend, at least do it right." He stood up, his torso bare and his manhood shockingly covered by cheap, clingy fabric. He caressed himself and moved with a luridness that repulsed, and he said: "Mate, this is how you do it." "Piss off, Abbott," I replied. Mark Bode is an ACM journalist. He uses satire and fiction in commentary.

