A TAMWORTH teenager who was reported missing on Australia Day has been located by police. The 18-year-old was found in North Tamworth at around 9:30 on Saturday evening, following inquiries. READ ALSO: He had been reported missing to officers from the Oxley Police District on the evening of Wednesday, January 26. He had last been seen on Dean Street in North Tamworth. Police have issued a statement thanking the community for its assistance in finding the man.

