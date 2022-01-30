sport, cricket,

Dave Mudaliar notched his second half century in three innings to help West Tamworth topple Old Boys on Saturday and move within a win of the top four. After posting 210 on the back of Mudaliar's 71 , skipper Jake Philp then led the charge as they rolled the competition leaders for 166. "It was a very handy win; a really hard fought, really combative and very intense game that you had to be right on the money every ball from ball one really," Mudaliar said. READ ALSO: Acknowledging that Old Boys were "missing a couple of big names" to Central North duties, they were still a formidable outfit and he said, it took "a really strong team effort" to get the win. His 71 followed an unbeaten 84 two rounds ago and anchored Wests to their biggest total of the season. "I just take it ball by ball really but it's good to be putting up some good runs that actually contribute to wins," Mudaliar said. The last few years he has had some good scores but they have gone on to lose leaving a bit of an "empty" feeling. As much as his knock got them in the game, Mudaliar said it "needed a team effort". He had a good partnership with Harrison Kelly before he retired hurt, the allrounder though coming back later on and hitting some valuable runs at the end to finish with 40. Zac Craig was the destroyer for Old Boys, the spinner claiming 5-39. Philp then had Old Boys in early trouble en route to a season's best 5-33. Mudaliar said the quick wouldn't have been "100 per cent happy" with how he bowled, sending down a few extras, but when he got it right he was very difficult to play. "He got good pace through the air and was right at the stumps," he said. Adam McGuirk had a welcome return to form to top-score with 62, Old Boys skipper Mitch Swain also chipping in with 33. At Riverside 1, Bective-East chased City United's 9-130 for a five-wicket win. Lachie Barton (34no) and Luke Paterson (4no) saw the Bulls home for back-to-back wins after Barton and Ben Taylor (38) had put them in the box seat with a 68-run stand. City skipper Tait Jordan had spoken heading in about the top order needing to stand up. The signs weren't promising when they lost Liam Rogers early. But promoted up the order after his heroics the previous week (he was their second top-scorer coming in at number nine), Matt Holmes combined with Richie O'Halloran (32) to give them their best start for a few weeks - 1-59 making much better reading than 6-47 or 5-59. From there though they lost consistent wickets, Kilian Apen (30) the only batsmen to make more than 20 as the Paterson and Barton show took over. The brothers shared the wickets between them with skipper Jye Paterson picking up three, Kurt Barton two and Lachie (Barton) and Luke (Paterson) one apiece. Next door, North Tamworth batting first posted 8-166 with Shaun Stevenson hitting 34, Michael Rixon 31 and Brendan Rixon 22. Opening the bowling Chris Skilton topped the wickets for Souths with three. They then bowled Souths out for 138, Luke Smith top-scoring with 41 as Brad Redshaw and Harry Lewington both claimed three wickets. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/51bfeebf-d113-4162-a42e-e32392f8460d.JPG/r224_459_3019_2038_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg