Bailey Wheeler said Pendleton is a horse "on the way up" after the Mark Schmetzer-trained colt broke through for his maiden win at Tamworth on Saturday. The three-year-old was given a plum ride on the rail mid-field by Wheeler before squeezing through around the final turn and racing clear for a half-length win over Cody Morgan's Kahmwater in the Noelene Martin Memorial Handicap (1200m). Tamworth trainers filled the minor placings with Troy O'Neile's Jack's Boy another three-and-a-half lengths away third. READ ALSO: "[He] had good enough form coming into the race and I thought I was a very good chance and when I got the nice run and was able to push through I thought from the 300 onwards I was going to be a really good chance of winning," Wheeler said. The race went pretty well to plan, which was to "be in behind" and "let him travel". After hitting the front at about the 150, Pendleton was challenged by Kahmwater on the outside but found another gear to kick away. "I thought it was a good win, he's going to take good improvement out of it as well," Wheeler said. "He's a nice horse on the way up". It was a bit of a day of firsts. It was Wheeler's first time "sitting on him", and the Scone colt's first run at Tamworth and over the distance with his two previous starts over 1000m. There was some success for the local trainers with Mel Dennett's Takanakuy making it two-wins in her last two starts with a one-a-half length win in the Humble Espresso Class 1 Handicap (1000m). Kensington Kid then did same for Ray Hartley in the Happy Retirement Joy Ware Class 2 & Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m). It was though all about the ladies with the club holding it's Ladies Day.

