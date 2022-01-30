news, latest-news,

It was all about the ladies at the Tamworth racecourse on Saturday. Enjoying a rare Saturday meeting, the Tamworth Jockey Club celebrated Ladies Day. There was a special lunch for the ladies and Fashions in the Field, which was hotly-contested with some stunning ensembles. The ladies featured heavily in the action on the track too with Mikayla Weir riding a double and Mel Dennett training the first winner for the meeting. READ ALSO: Dennett's Takanakuy made it two-wins in her last two starts with a one-a-half length win in the Humble Espresso Class 1 Handicap (1000m). Weir then piloted Stephen Jones' Anzani to a half length win in the Magic Pudding Maiden Plate (1000m). She then held off a stampeding Stampede Warrior to win the last of the day - the Savannah Park Motor Inn Benchmark 50 Handicap (1400m) - on Prince of Troy for Colt Prosser.

