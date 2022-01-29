comment,

It was in a Bangkok bar that my eyes oscillated from the show to a middle-aged man sitting by himself. He wore a baseball cap and a scraggly "beard", his clothes inconspicuous: a polo shirt and shorts. No way, I thought. It's Anthony Albanese ... in a Bangkok girlie bar! In disguise! What the f**k? Sliding next to him, I gulped a Heineken stubby and slurred: "How's it goin', Anthony? Sorry. I mean, Mr Prime Minister in waiting." "You've got the wrong bloke, mate," he said. "Sure I have." I leaned in further. "Albo, mate, it's a dreadful disguise. It's like you're trying to get caught." "Damn! I told David it wouldn't work. Listen, you can't tell anyone about this. My career will be over if you do." "Don't worry about it. I might be a journo--" "Oh f**k!" "Hey, you're sweet. Mum's the word. But you'll be lucky if I'm the only one who notices." "I'll risk it. I'm on my Christmas break, and I'm definitely getting some action tonight." Wow, I thought. Getting loose with the Labor Party leader in a Bangkok girlie bar! A short time later, his mood inexplicably changed. I said: "Why're ya so glum, Albo? Look where we are. The way you're acting is like being depressed in heaven. Show some respect." "I'm not Albo." I slapped his back and said: "Mate, the cat's already outta the bag." Two hands grabbed the front of my T-shirt. "I'm a fraud! I'm not Anthony Albanese. I'm an actor, of sorts, who's been paid to play him; he's currently on holidays in Thailand. But I can't go through with it: it's too dark." He gulped beer, leered at a dancer, returned to me. "My name's Dan," he added. "I'm not the prime minister in waiting. I'm a nobody who's cursed life means I bear an uncanny resemblance to one of Australia's most accomplished citizens." "Whaddya talking about?" "I'm talking about the Coalition hiring me to destroy Albanese. And as you can tell, they're real grubby bastards. Or in Spanish: bastardos sucios." Dramatic hand gestures accompanied the Spanish. "Oh my God!" I blurted. "Check her out!" Mark Bode is an ACM journalist. He uses satire and fiction in commentary.

