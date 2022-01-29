news, latest-news,

Saturday Jan 29, 2022 FULL TAB MEETING 1st Race @ 2.14pm *Track likely Good 4 & Rail True: *ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 *RACE 1 @ 2.14pm HUMBLE ESPRESSO CLASS 1 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: We start with the emerging sprinters, and keen on home track five-year-old 2. ZOFFANY'S GAZE (Mark Mason/Darryl McLellan; barrier 3 & 59kg) who made his long-awaited debut here in dominant fashion on New Year's Day, and while this is tougher he draws to go right on with the job. *MAIN DANGERS: Improving filly 4. Innocent Party is the immediate threat third-up, with a fitness edge; while watching the betting on local four-year-old 1. Desert Empire who dropped out badly first-up at the provincials late last year, but he's been given seven weeks and two encouraging trials to reboot. Likely Tempo: Good to Strong My Betting Attack: ZOFFANY'S GAZE to WIN READ ALSO: *RACE 2 @ 2.49pm MAGIC PUDDING MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Much bigger field of maidens at set weights, although local three-year-old 6. HOMBRE (Cody Morgan/Jackson Searle a1.5kg; barrier 5 & 56kg) looks hard to beat first-up off a nice trial. Took on deeper opposition last prep, and stable has removed the blinkers. *MAIN DANGERS: A few are well over the odds headed by improving filly 14. Super Lizzie who gets blinkers applied second-up. Underrated six-year-old 1. Angel's Voice has been close-up in three runs this prep, but draws very wide; while provincial mare 10. Limpida and 15. Anzani fresh off a long break and two trials; both go in trifectas and first fours. Likely Tempo: Good My Betting Attack: HOMBRE to WIN & First Four: 6/1,10,14,15/1,10,14,15/1,10,14,15 *RACE 3 @ 3.24pm PETALS FLORIST NETWORK CLASS 1 & MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim: Tricky battle over the mile, with several hopes. Progressive four-year-old 1. VANDANGLE (Williams Freedman/Ben Looker; barrier 10 & 59kg) finished best carrying 1kg more to win his maiden second-up at Tuncurry, and this isn't much harder. *MAIN DANGERS: Local four-year old 4. Jappalouis is deep into his prep, and a serious threat dropping in weight off a nice closing effort here only nine days ago. Gunnedah mare 6. Bacari is big odds and drawn wide, but can improve sharply with a key gear change. Keep safe also at long odds 13. Velvet Lady resuming behind a quiet trial; while 2. It's A Possibility has also been under-sold by the market after four runs back, drawn to get a nice trail off speed with a 2kg allowance. Likely Tempo: Solid My Betting Attack: VANDANGLE to WIN *RACE 4 @ 4.04pm NOELENE MARTIN MEMORIAL MAIDEN HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 56kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Another wide open maiden, although convinced home track mare 8. SUVA MAY (Luke Morgan/Daniel Oldham a3kg; barrier 14 & 56kg) who hasn't raced since last July has superior ability. Will settle back from a wider draw, but is well weighted after the claim and should be charging home behind a solid speed. *MAIN DANGERS: Rival local filly 10. Kahmwater made an eye-catching debut in a weaker grade, getting home late after being well backed, and also gets in nicely at the weights after the claim. Outreach mare 6. Rained Out has gone back for an impressive trial after dropping right out on the Beaumont track 19 days ago, and blinkers come off. Watch for any market move around Astern colt 5. Pendleton second-up with a claim from the inside gate. Likely Tempo: Solid to Good My Betting Attack: SUVA MAY to WIN & Boxed Exacta: 6,8,10 *RACE 5 @ 4.44pm HAPPY RETIREMENT JOY WARE CLASS 2 & ABOVE BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: Good quality sprint for this grade. Talented home track mare 2. C'MON AND LOVE ME (Cody Morgan/Ms Shayleigh Ingelse a4kg; barrier 6 & 57.5kg) is the clear one to beat, with blinkers back on. Has been given three weeks since charging home to win a thinner BM 58, and looks tossed in at the weights after the rookie rider's full claim. *MAIN DANGERS: Tough eight-year-old 1. Epic Decision can go close third-up from a soft trail, and big weight has been off-set with a 2kg allowance. Honest seven-year-old 3. Kensington Kid off a last-start BM 58 win; and six-year-old mare 5. Another Sheila fourth-up; can fight out the minor end of the prize. Likely Tempo: Good to Strong My Betting Attack: C'MON AND LOVE ME to WIN & Quinella: 1 and 2 *RACE 6 @ 5.24pm SAVANNAH PARK MOTOR INN - BENCHMARK 50 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim: We wrap up the meeting with a lower grade battle, and capable home track seven-year-old mare 9. ELLEBEEDEE (Craig Martin/Bailey Wheeler a2kg; barrier 3 & 56kg) won't get a better chance to break a long run of near misses. Has been up for a while charging home to miss by a whisker in a much stronger race at Tuncurry two weeks ago, and draws to get a sweet trail a few lengths off the speed. *MAIN DANGERS: Keep very safe improving 6. Malzoom who was beaten a long way into second resuming at this track; but the winner that day has lengths on any of these. Tough 5. Prince Of Troy drops in grade after two fair efforts in country cups further north, but will need plenty of luck from the extreme outside draw. Include in exotics both 4. Stampede Warrior and 14. Blue Channel at big odds. Likely Tempo: Reasonable My Betting Attack: ELLEBEEDEE to WIN **My BEST EARLY BETS: R5 2. C'MON AND LOVE ME* Expect: $2.50 - $2.75; My Early Rating: $2.00 R6 9. ELLEBEEDEE** Expect: $3.00 - $3.25; My Early Rating: $2.08 **My BEST EARLY VALUE: R1 2. ZOFFANY'S GAZE** Expect: $4.00 - $4.50; My Early Rating: $2.60 **My BEST EARLY EXOTICS: R2: First Four: 6/1,10,14,15/1,10,14,15/1,10,14,15

