Rhiannon Byers is one of three changes to the Australian Women's Sevens side for their World Series leg in Seville this weekend. After experiencing back-to-back titles in Dubai in December, the Moree product missed last weekend's series resuming tournament in Malaga, where the Aussies finished third. Former captain Sharni Williams and recent debutant Tegan Levi also return in three changes to last weekend's match -day side. READ ALSO: Head coach Tim Walsh has kept the top performers of his game day side with current World Series impact player Charlotte Caslick looking to extend her lead. At the same time, Malaga Dream Team members Maddison Levi and Alysia Lefau-Fakaosilea will again look to top the tournament standings. The Australian Women remain atop the World Series rankings, leading France by 10 points. This weekend the Australians have been drawn in Pool C and will face Belgium, Spain and France. All the games will be live and free in Australia via world.rugby, World Rugby YouTube and the World Rugby Sevens Series Facebook page. "We have the benefit of bolstering our team with a player who will become the equal most capped player in the history of women's sevens, Sharni Williams. Her addition has provided a real edge to our Seville preparation," Walsh said. "Last week we played well, and the team supported some brilliant individual growth and performances, but this week we want to be better." Australian Women's Sevens Seville Pool C Fixtures: Friday 28 January Australia v Belgium, 11:50pm AEDT Saturday 29 January Australia v Spain, 6:03am AEDT Australia v France, 11:41pm AEDT

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/8878a872-3111-41ca-abf3-3205ea70ac51.png/r4_5_1710_969_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg