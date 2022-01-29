news, latest-news,

THE Legalise Cannabis Party (LCP), which was recently registered in NSW having undergone a name change, has flagged its intention to run a candidate in the Tamworth electorate at the next state election. The party believes cannabis should be legalised, largely due to its medicinal purposes. Medical marijuana is legal is NSW, but LCP thinks the eligibility rules are too stringent. Secretary Gail Hester, who witnessed her daughter struggle with pain before losing a battle with bowel cancer, said it's time for a real conversation to take place, and the party believes Tamworth can be part of that. "If we can get some good calibre candidates to put their hand up in any area in NSW we'll be having a ticket," she said. "Anybody who feels they may be a good candidate - we'll open the door to them." She intends to do a tour of regional areas, including Tamworth, to scope out potential candidates or people that can help the cause. She said there's not much hope of the party gaining a seat in the lower house just yet, but believes it can play a role through preferences, and shine a light on the topic. Ms Hester said the genuine concerns have been ignored for too long, and took particular aim at Health Minister Greg Hunt, who has said he has no intention of looking into the matter. READ ALSO: The movement is about much more than the stereotype of getting high, relaxing and listening to music though, according to Ms Hester. "A lot of people love to smoke pot and get stoned and relax and get creative and all of those sort of things, but from a health point of view it's really an important medication, and a food with medicinal quality," she said. A household survey published in 2019 found that more people believed cannabis should be legalised than those who didn't, while a large percentage was undecided. A similar survey is being completed this year and Ms Hester said she would be surprised if the percentage of people in favour of it hadn't gone up. LCP has been buoyed by votes on topics such as the same-sex marriage and assisted dying bills in recent years, and believe their cause could be the next to move from the realms of taboo into the mainstream. "It was people pressure that did that and it was a lot of people pressure," she said. "The gay marriage thing went on forever, and the legalise cannabis thing has been going on forever too."

