A LITTLE slice of paradise has hit the market in Nundle, with the historic Jenkins Street Guesthouse up for sale. When Pip Joy and Brett Gorman made the tree change from Sydney's Northern Beaches to Nundle in 2017, they fell in love with the old converted Bank of NSW building. "It was a residential home at the time," Pip said. "It was incredibly run down. When we purchased it we decided we need to restore the bank and open it up to the general public so that they can enjoy it." It's been a labour of love ever since for the pair, who have spent about $600,000 on renovations and successfully reopened the iconic building as a country-style bed & breakfast. The property consists of a main residence with six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a separate cottage. "We renovated the cottage, which is where we live, which means when guests come and stay they've got the run of the place and they haven't got somebody looking over their shoulder," Pip said. READ ALSO: She said while it's been a work in progress putting all the pieces together, she believes it's really paid off. "In the last couple of years I've managed to buy back the bronze lettering which was outside which was Bank of NSW. That's only just gone back up and I'm so excited," she said. The duo said while they've created a space that they love, it's time to hand it over to someone else. "It's time to hand it over to someone who can use it to the best of its ability," Pip said. "We've achieved what we came here to do, but now is a good time to pass it on and it's got so many possibilities. "We've got a couple of weddings booked this year and the function side of it has endless possibilities." The property has also operated successfully as a cafe and a One Hat restaurant which is DA approved with indoor and outdoor dining options. The building was built in 1934 as the Bank of NSW, but the bank moved next door in the mid-1980s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

