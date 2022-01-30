community,

WHAT started as an idea to put a smile on their own kids' faces, has quickly grown to help children across the country have fun. Tamworth power couple and Betta Toys owners, Brooke Hudson and Ben Stevens, used lockdown to kickstart a new business venture and launch a brand new fidget toy. "Our kids were always bringing these fidget things home from school so we thought let's make our own," Ms Hudson said. Simply titled 'Click It' the interactive and educational toy features in built games to test speed, strategy, focus and endurance. READ ALSO: "We've had a lot of positive feedback from the manufacturers," Mr Stevens said. "They said to us we've never had something like this come through our factory before and we're expecting big things." The positive feedback isn't just coming from those at the top, with good reviews coming from children as well. "Our warmth inside to know that all these kids are going to be happy is just amazing," Ms Hudson said. But this is just the beginning for the new toy company. While boxes of the game currently take up space in their garage, the pair are hoping to see it hit the shelves in stores like Toyworld and BIG W. And plans to start shipping the toy to children in Europe, the United States and Spain are also in the works "We've got new designs and new toys lined up for the next three years," Mr Stevens said. Their dreams might be world wide but their overall vision is set on making Tamworth a better place for kids to grow up in. "We find that when it comes to facilities and things like that it's very limited with what you can do," Mr Stevens said. The pair said they constantly found themselves travelling to Newcastle to entertain their own children and toyed with the idea of setting up a local ninja park or gymnastics studio to keep kids having fun.

