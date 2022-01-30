news, latest-news,

FURRY friends have never been in better hands after Tamworth's TAFE campus received a state-of-the-art upgrade. The campus now boasts a $545,000 replica veterinary clinic and educational tools to train the next generation of vet nurses and animal carers. Head teacher of Animal Care, Christine McKinnon, welcomed the upgrade and said it would help students become work-ready and attractive to employers. "There is a huge increase in demand within the animal services sector following an explosion in pet ownership during COVID-19," Ms McKinnon said. "These state-of-the-art facilities will help us produce graduates to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in the industry." READ ALSO: Students can now access a simulated veterinary clinic, which includes digital dental X-ray machines, a surgical site and fake dogs and cats for CPR training. "These facilities will help students gain invaluable real-world experience so they can walk into a new job and immediately be inserting catheters or getting IV drips ready," Ms McKinnon said. Student veterinary nurse Adeline Dennis said the new facilities would be invaluable for her studies, especially after COVID-19 stopped her from attending her usual practical classes at Greencross Vets due to the size of the group. "I think it's great the TAFE actually invested so we could, no matter what, continue to learn," Ms Dennis said. "We don't actually miss out on this type of experience, it's been great." Although Ms Dennis already also works full time as a vet, she said the new upgrade would be "amazing" for students who rely solely on the school's resources. "It's going to be a really good complement to our prac days," she said. The facelift comes as a win for regional NSW, with Ms McKinnon hoping the facilities draw more students out to the bush. "We are really proud to deliver such innovative facilities at TAFE NSW, to train and grow the regional workforce our region needs into the future."

