SHARE everything and don't give in is the key to a happy marriage according to one Tamworth couple. Rae and Norman Stevens celebrated their diamond anniversary on Thursday, marking 60 years of love and commitment. But Mr Stevens was lucky to get a second date after he chose an interesting way to make his first move. The pair met at an ice skating rink where Mr Stevens caught the attention of his future wife by skating past and shooting ice up all over her. READ ALSO: Thankfully, Ms Stevens agreed to meet up with him for a walk the next day, leading Mr Stevens to deem it "a good flirting mechanism". Three years later they married on January 27 1962 at the registry office in Balmain, and in 1964 they welcomed their first child Keryn and their son Craig soon after in 1967. The family remained in Sydney for 48 years where Ms Stevens worked as a personal assistant and Mr Stevens as an electrical linesman for Prospect County Council. But it wasn't until the couple tried their hand at archery that their love really hit the bulls-eye. "We thought we'd get up and try it and we had no idea," Mr Stevens said. "We went from scratch to indoor national champions." Despite saying it was "really scary" when she first started, Ms Stevens currently holds a world record for seniors archery. While they described themselves as "fire and water" and admitted there had been a disagreement here and there over the 60 years, the couple could agree on one thing, family is everything. It was this mentality that brought them to Tamworth in 2013 to be closer to their son. Now, their two kids, three grandchildren and one great grandchild live in town. Their daughter, Keryn Gribben, said they were the type of parents you could always rely on for a tyre change, or a tasty recipe. "We always know they're there when we need them," Ms Gribben said. "They're supportive and open, you can talk about anything." The couple aren't afraid to get their hands dirty and have enjoyed renovating their entire house and gardening since moving to Tamworth. "That's our interest really, we like doing and making," Ms Stevens said. With 60 years of experience under their belt, they had some wisdom to pass onto any young love birds. Ms Stevens' top tip was to start saving your money early, while Mr Stevens' advice was to never give up. "Share everything and don't give in," he said. "It's easy to walk away, it's harder to stay, but if you stay it's worth every bit." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

