news, latest-news,

The Gunnedah Bulldogs have had a couple sessions already but pre-season officially starts on Friday, says coach Mick Schmiedel. The Group 4 outfit will head to Lake Keepit for a three-day camp where they'll not only bond and work on their fitness but also "learn and understand about all aspects of the game". "[We want them to] understand there is more to the game than them turning up Tuesday, Thursday and playing on the weekend," Schmiedel said. "There's lot of people in the background that make it possible for them. [It's about] Just getting them to appreciate the game, I guess." The camp will be both physically and mentally challenging for the players with Saturday being the biggest day of the three. The Bulldogs will be up for a 5am start before they go through a range of activities throughout the day and pull up stumps at 8pm. "It'll be full-on but it's not all about bashing them. There's going to be a fair bit of football in it," Schmiedel said. "We're gonna go over plays and structures and different things like that. "There'll be some physical testing things and mental testing things for them to be doing." The Bulldogs will leave from Gunnedah at about 1pm on Friday for the camp before finishing up around midday on Sunday. About 15 players will be heading along.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/238c4fd7-0bfc-43b5-97cb-8ddca71c4e3e.jpg/r3_564_5518_3680_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg