Wherever Brooke Cashman goes, her soccer ball is never too far away. The 12-year-old has always loved the game but until last year, had never played competitively. That all changed when she moved schools to Tamworth Public. Brooke had previously played oztag but her and mum, Beck, had agreed to have a year off from sport in 2021. However, "the soccer note kept coming home" and Beck agreed to let her daughter play. That decision kickstarted a rapid rise through the ranks which sees Brooke preparing for a tour of England and France with Wanderers Australia. Beck said Brooke - who can play in goal and up front - was unknowingly noticed by Wanderers when representing North West at the NSWPSSA State Football Championships in June. An event she almost didn't go to. In the lead-up to the championships, Brooke's pop, Garry, passed away. He was a massive influence in Brooke's life - a father figure to the 12-year-old and the first person Brooke called when she made the North West side. The loss was devastating and it took time for Brooke to come around and agree to play at the championships. "We got there and here we are. I said 'Pop's put everyone in the right place at the right time'," Beck said. READ ALSO: A couple months later, in October, the letter for the Wanderers Australia tour turned up at school - much to the surprise of both mother and daughter. Brooke's first thought was: "I hope I'm not in trouble." She wasn't. It was invitation to tour with the Wanderers side, Beck said. After getting over the shock, Beck contacted the group and the journey to England and France began. But, like any overseas trip, it comes with a cost. That led the Cashmans to come up with some creative ideas to raise funds for the trip - including selling yabbies. A post on Facebook got an immense response from the community. Not only to buy the yabbies but also wanting to donate and help fundraise. So, a GoFundMe page was set up among other things. "It's just been absolutely amazing," Beck said. "We're doing a fundraiser at the Tamworth City Bowling Club [on April 24]. "They've been incredible up there. They've organised raffles and barefoot bowls. "We've had other people donate for the raffles. We've had yabbies donated - cans, bottles, plants." The Cashmans have the rest of the year to prepare for the tour which is set to depart Australia on December 31. Along with playing matches, the players will head to some EPL games while away.

