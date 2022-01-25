community,

When: Australia Day January 26 @9am Where: Bendemeer Hotel Beer Garden There is a scone baking competition (date, pumpkin and plain), patty cake/ jam drops for the young ones, flower competition, Billy tea and damper demonstration and morning tea, coo-ee calling competition for juniors and seniors, thong throwing, sack races, meat pie and beer competition, tug-o-war and face painting. When: Tuesday, February 1 Date of event @5:30pm Where: St Andrews Hall, Tamworth City Uniting Church Marius St Our first general meeting of Friends of Nioka Inc for 2022 will be held on Tuesday, February 1 in the St Andrews Room, Tamworth City Uniting Church, Marius St at 5.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information please call Helen 0418 435 771. Get ready to light up the court with NEON NETFIT Coming to Tamworth on February 8, we're teaming up with Giants Netball and Origin Energy to give you a high energy glow in the dark netball workout for attendees 12+. Book your session now with the link below and bring the energy and spark back to your netball court in 2022! https://netfitnetball.com/event/neon-netfit-tamworth/ What: Monday Night Ladies Social Comp When: February 7 @6pm Where: John Parsons Tennis Centre, Gidley St West Tamworth Are you looking to get back into tennis? We have vacancies for Semester 1 beginning early February. It doesn't matter if you haven't played for years, or whether this is your first social comp, we can pop you into a team, all you need is your enthusiasm and a racquet. Cost: $10 - Contact Annette 0429 622 910. Monthly Luncheon When: Friday, February 11 @12:30pm Venue: Club Premises,140 Marius St. Tamworth Members and guests are invited to the February Luncheon. Our guest speaker will be Emily Honess from the Tamworth branch of The Red Cross. Come along and share a meal with good friends. Please book by 9th February 2022 Cost $25.00 Phone 67664203 Can Assist Tamworth would like to advise that monthly meetings have been postponed until further notice. We will continue our fundraising events as best we can to support local cancer patients. All the money we raise here stays here to help those who need it most. If you or someone you know is in need of financial support while undergoing cancer treatment, please give Robyn Fitzgerald a call on 0409 384 997. We have no affiliation with the Cancer Council. What: Tom Patterson - Author Talk When: Saturday February 12 @2pm Where: Tamworth City Library Meet author Tom Patterson at Tamworth Library as he talks about his book 'Missing'. This is a beautifully written true story of a young man caught in a world he cannot control and how he finds a way to survive. Bookings via Eventbrite https://bit.ly/3qFZJpz When: Sunday, February 13 Meet at yellow marquee on the Bicentennial Park side of Hopscotch at Tamworth Regional Playground. We walk and talk about life's trials and tribulations taking in the picturesque riverside walk, BYO drinking water, be sunsafe and COVID-Safe. What to expect? A warm friendly welcome and a free t-shirt - chat, laughter, meet people and free sausage sizzle after the walk. Free event, find Walk n Talk for Life Tamworth on Facebook. When: February 20 @8am A variety of stalls including books, jewellery, leather goods, wooden products, candles, craft, cakes, honey, knit wear, baby clothes, dog products and much much more. Come and support the work of our stall holders. Enquiries, phone 0456537389 When: February 25 from 5.30pm Where: Bicentennial Park Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars is Australia's largest free outdoor cinema program and it's returning to Tamworth! The event kicks off at 5.30pm with a fantastic line-up of family friendly entertainment and activities before the blockbuster movie Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) screens at sundown. Al-Anon Family Groups meet weekly in Tamworth on Tuesday at 1pm at the Baptist Church crn Duri & Hillvue Rd Tamworth (also at Tamworth CHC Thursday evenings and Armidale on Monday evenings). Anyone affected by someone else's drinking currently or in the past is welcome. Anonymity is respected. For info re meeting venues contact 1300 252666 /www.al-anon.org.au Members of the Northern N.S.W. Federation of Justices of the Peace will be again in attendance at Ray Walsh House each Monday from 10AM to 1PM for the purposes of witnessing signatures, certifying documents and other JP-related matters. We will continue to provide these services to the public until otherwise instructed by the NSW Government officials. For further information please contact Ron Hartmann on 0407660961. Second Tuesday of the month. Commencing 10am at Tamworth Community Centre, corner of Darling and Peel streets. New Members welcome. For more information, contact Marion Lewis 0414 635 487. Meetings are held at the Tamworth Community Centre on the first Tuesday of each month. New members are very welcome to join this friendly club. For information contact Laurie Muldoon on 0408 481 680.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAWJC77isbRCSsmqzS5A6F/b6c758b2-79b1-43ff-b662-881ae52d36a0.jpeg/r7_160_2993_1847_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg