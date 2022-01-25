Active Kids, Rebate, NSW Government

The NSW government is helping children get active in 2022 with the Active Kids program, and the new First Lap learn to swim rebate. The Active Kids program provides two $100 vouchers for parents, guardians and carers of school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year. Voucher 1 is valid from January to December, and voucher 2 is valid from July to December. The First Lap program offers a $100 voucher towards the cost of learning to swim for children aged three to six years of age. Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the First Lap program had been expanded to include preschool children and those in kindergarten in 2021 and 2022. "With summer officially here, there's no better time to dive into the First Lap program and make sure your child learns vital safety skills," Mrs Ward said. Data from the NSW Population Health Survey shows that 75 per cent of children in NSW are not meeting the daily recommended level of physical activity, which is 60 active minutes each day. The Active Kids program, launched in 2018, aims to increase the participation of school-enrolled children in sport and physical activity by providing parents with vouchers to help cover the cost of registration and membership fees. Over four million vouchers have been created since the program began. COVID restrictions stopped sport for several months in 2021, meaning that there was around $86 million worth of vouchers by December last year still up for grabs. That's why Premier Dominic Perrottet encouraged NSW families to take advantage of the Active Kids program and dive into the new First Lap learn to swim program moving into 2022. "Now that sport is back up and running, we're keen to remind parents to use these excellent NSW government cost-saving measures so kids can get back to playing sport and learning to swim without breaking the family budget," Mr Perrottet said. Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the $100 First Lap learn to swim voucher and Active Kids program were among dozens of NSW government savings to help to ease cost-of-living pressures for households. "Every cent counts when it comes to balancing the family budget and claiming the First Lap voucher is now at your fingertips and available via the Service NSW app," Mr Dominello said. To use the vouchers, find a registered activity provider and present your voucher when you sign up. For more details or to download a voucher, visit the Service NSW website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5j9qeAa2aY4LpWZ52cph4N/a1c4e9af-f1db-4151-9ccb-efa3bd5e8496.jpg/r0_264_4674_2905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

NSW government encouraging parents to use Active Kids Program and First Lap learn to swim vouchers

MOVING FORWARD: The Active Kids program and First Lap learn to swim programs are among dozens of NSW government savings designed to help to ease cost-of-living pressures for households and get children active. Picture: Supplied The NSW government is helping children get active in 2022 with the Active Kids program, and the new First Lap learn to swim rebate. The Active Kids program provides two $100 vouchers for parents, guardians and carers of school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year. Voucher 1 is valid from January to December, and voucher 2 is valid from July to December. The First Lap program offers a $100 voucher towards the cost of learning to swim for children aged three to six years of age. Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the First Lap program had been expanded to include preschool children and those in kindergarten in 2021 and 2022. The Active Kids program, launched in 2018, aims to increase participation of school-enrolled children in sport and physical activity by providing parents with vouchers to help cover the cost of registration and membership fees. Service NSW "With summer officially here, there's no better time to dive into the First Lap program and make sure your child learns vital safety skills," Mrs Ward said. Data from the NSW Population Health Survey shows that 75 per cent of children in NSW are not meeting the daily recommended level of physical activity, which is 60 active minutes each day. The Active Kids program, launched in 2018, aims to increase the participation of school-enrolled children in sport and physical activity by providing parents with vouchers to help cover the cost of registration and membership fees. Over four million vouchers have been created since the program began. COVID restrictions stopped sport for several months in 2021, meaning that there was around $86 million worth of vouchers by December last year still up for grabs. That's why Premier Dominic Perrottet encouraged NSW families to take advantage of the Active Kids program and dive into the new First Lap learn to swim program moving into 2022. "Now that sport is back up and running, we're keen to remind parents to use these excellent NSW government cost-saving measures so kids can get back to playing sport and learning to swim without breaking the family budget," Mr Perrottet said. Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said the $100 First Lap learn to swim voucher and Active Kids program were among dozens of NSW government savings to help to ease cost-of-living pressures for households. "Every cent counts when it comes to balancing the family budget and claiming the First Lap voucher is now at your fingertips and available via the Service NSW app," Mr Dominello said. To use the vouchers, find a registered activity provider and present your voucher when you sign up. For more details or to download a voucher, visit the Service NSW website. SHARE