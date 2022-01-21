news, latest-news,

Saturday's storms couldn't even slow up Armidale Riding Club's Hack Show and Breed Spectacular with the second annual event pronounced a standout success. For two days riders and horses of all ages put their best feet, or hooves, forward in the numerous classes on offer in the club's annual event at Uralla Showground. Competitors travelled from as far as the Hunter Valley and Western Plains to enter the ring. The judges - Matt Snell, Jade Pollard Wallis, Cassie Schmidt and Melissa Gamble - also travelled big distances to cast their eye over the competition. READ ALSO: Despite a barrage of rain at the end of the first day, organiser Annie Vanderheul was rapt with the whole weekend. "Everything ran smoothly, didn't run late and everyone had a good time," she said. "The competition and quality of horses was high. "The stables were full as there were people who travelled from hours away to compete. "The feedback from the judges was really positive which was awesome to hear. "They didn't have anything negative to say so to get that feedback from such high quality judges was amazing. "The storm on Saturday night trashed everything but we managed to pull together to have everything up and running on Sunday. "I couldn't be happier with how everything went." Saturday saw the breeds showcased in both the led and ridden events across four rings with standalone rings for the Australian Stockhorses and thoroughbreds. Sunday saw the traditional rider, hack and hunter classes spread across three rings. Young riders also stepped out on Sunday for the encouragement ring which held and array of classes including fancy dress. There was also twelve major supreme garlands handed out for the top horses and riders across both days. "I think one of the key things which attracted so many people is we kept entry costs low which makes it more accessible everyone," Vanderheul said. "We had loads of awesome sponsors who gave positive feedback as well so hopefully they will jump on board again next year. "We also had three photographers standing out in the hot sun on both days so we are thankful for their time as well. "The show has given the Armidale Riding Club more exposure and now we have members from across the state which is a massive boost."

