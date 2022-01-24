community,

ALDI shoppers will be able to check out the new checkouts on Peel Street in just a little more than two weeks as the massive new store prepares to open. The new location will be stocked with everyone's favourite special buys, as well as fresh fruit, vegetables and bread delivered daily. Aldi regional managing director Andrew Tindal said it will offer a supermarket experience like no other in the country. "It's our differences, such as having never offered single-use plastic bags, utilising a coin deposit system for our trolleys and our tight product range that allow us to bring unbeatable value to our customers everyday," he said. "Low prices are a big deal for ALDI." Read also: "This is our fundamental point of difference and one that customers will notice when looking at their grocery receipts each week." The supermarket will be supported by a team of up to 30 permanent full and part-time employees. The former Aldi at Centrepoint Tamworth will be closed from February 9. The new shop opens February 10 at 194 Peel Street.

