ADAPT and overcome is the motto for a group of Tamworth art lovers as they put a unique spin on their 2022 plans. While the Tamworth Association of Decorative and Fine Arts Society would usually have artists travel from all over the world to bring their lectures and talent to Tamworth, this year will feature a line up of only Australian artists. But chair of the society Sandra McMahon said she didn't see this as a disadvantage. "I think Australian lecturers are up there with the best in the world," Ms McMahon said. READ ALSO: "The quality of the lecturers that we've got coming this year will equally match any of the European lecturers." The line up has been carefully curated by the committee to ensure there is something for everybody's taste. The year will kick off on March 4 with a lecture from Geoffrey Edwards about the art of glass, and talks from local artist Miranda Heckenberg about the tales of Tamworth and Sharon Field's lecture on the fragile beauty in a changing climate are expected to be popular. The year will also include talks on art deco, the seven wonders of the world, international exhibitions, French painting and more. As the group turned to online lectures last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, which Ms McMahon said was "really problematic" for some members without access to technology, she was thrilled to be able to host the sessions in person again. "They've got the opportunity to then go up and talk to the lecturer in person," she said. Not only benefitting art lovers, Ms McMahon said by bringing people from all over Australia to Tamworth they were helping to draw more visitors to the city. "They usually spend one or two days in Tamworth and we spend that time taking them around to other places of interest, whether that be the museum, or out to the TRECC or the AELEC." To see the full line up and for membership details email adfas.tamworth@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.

