Two separate camps run at the Tamworth Sports Dome this week have introduced a range of people to the game of basketball for the first time. Basketball NSW ran their I Am A Girl program on Wednesday morning before holding a holiday camp in the afternoon in conjunction with Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA). The two sessions saw about 60 basketballers turn out with roughly 40 of them heading along to the I Am A Girl program. Basketball NSW's Crisiti Juffermans was delighted to see a healthy number of kids try out the sport for the first time. "They were both good," the Northern NSW regional development officer said of the sessions. "Both [of the sessions] had people turn up that hadn't played before and that's what we're aiming to achieve. "It's all about grassroots basketball and giving people an opportunity to try the sport who might not have had the opportunity before."

