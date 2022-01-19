news, latest-news,

POLICE are searching for a woman after an elderly man allegedly had a bottle thrown at his head and his phone and wallet stolen when his home was broken into. New England police and ambulance paramedics rushed to a home on Alice Street in Moree about 9pm on Tuesday, after reports of an aggravated break and enter. Officers were told that a woman had forced her way into the house before confronting an 80-year-old man inside and demanding cash. Police allege the woman threw a bottle at the man's head before fleeing the scene with the elderly victim's mobile phone and wallet. READ ALSO: The man was treated by paramedics and was taken to the local hospital as a precaution. Detectives launched an investigation and searched the crime scene. Police would like to speak with a woman they think could assist them with their inquiries, she is described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged between 18-25 and about 165cm tall. Police said the woman they would like to speak to has brown hair and blonde streaks and was wearing dark leggings. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist detectives, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at the time, to please contact Moree police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/afalkenmire/fc1b627d-5ccc-4bed-bd14-465241aaddad.jpg/r13_285_5332_3290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg