The Tamworth Baseball Incorporated board will come together on Thursday to discuss running a second summer competition. The board's first crack at a summer competition ended early, last year, due to wet weather and came on the back of a regular season that was also reduced in length by weather and covid. Despite all this, president Dave McMurray said the board was optimistic heading into 2022. "We're all still keen to consider running a summer competition," McMurray said. "Last year being disrupted as much as it was - a lot of our members are saying 'we want to get back playing baseball'. "So we'll accommodate that as best we can and as soon as we can." The TBI board has welcomed on two new members as well. "A couple long-standing players have decided to commit to the board from a player's perspective which is really good to see," McMurray said of Jake Forsythe and Andrew Ferris.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/7dba68ba-caf5-41cf-93b4-e677aa1466f6.jpg/r0_224_5413_3282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg