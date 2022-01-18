news, latest-news,

The Carnival of Cups meeting will be held at the Tamworth Paceway on Friday night with the racing program offering plenty of standout races including the $40,000 Multiquip Golden Guitar Final. Ellalong trainer Michael Formosa will be on a quest to take out his third Golden Guitar Final. Formosa is listed as the trainer of his two past winners but not as the driver but that could change in 2022. Xavier claimed victory for Formosa in the 2009 running of the Golden Guitar Final with Cameron Davies taking the reins followed in 2017 with good friend Mark Callaghan handling the reins behind Magoogan. "It doesn't worry me if I win as a trainer or a driver. I will be over the moon either way if I did win," Formosa said. "I have won the Golden Guitar twice before with two in the race but I always drove the wrong horse. "The Golden Guitar has been around for a long time now and that is the race that a lot of trainers aim their horses for. "It is more the prestige of winning the race than the money." However, on the prizemoney Formosa added: "It's nothing to be sneezed at to be racing for that sort of money." READ ALSO: The 38th running of the Golden Guitar Final will be staged on Friday night at the Tamworth Paceway and Formosa has qualified Ultimate Force and Military Man after winning their respective heats last Sunday. Formosa secured his first safe passage into the final with the win of Ultimate Force in the Multiquip Transport Golden Guitar Heat 1. Commencing from the seven barrier, Formosa slotted the Alta Christiano gelding in on the back of race leader Rocknroll Max driven by Jemma Coney. Ultimate Force found a split in running as the field rounded the final turn to come away for a 5.6-metre win over Rocknroll Max with The Narrator (Bake Hughes) 6.5 metres away third and in a mile rate of 1.57.9 for 1980 metres. "I was pretty happy with his run," Formosa said. "It was first up from a spell. "I was surprised how easy he did it and if he gets the right run in the final he might surprise a few people. "He has had a couple of nice trials so hopefully he can get a bit of luck in the final and he will improve off that run." Military Man then wrapped up the Multiquip Hatchery Golden Guitar Heat 5 for Formosa in a mile rate of 1.58.6. "I thought I could have led after the two false starts but he got fired up and then we were shuffled back in the run but in the end, we got the result we wanted," Formosa said. With Military Man commencing from the one barrier in his heat, Formosa bided his time three back on the inside running line while Tygar (Brad Elder) led the field. Military Man sustained a three wide run down the home straight after gaining a split on the final turn to have a 1.2 metre win over Asterism (Dean Chapple) and Valencia (Cameron Hart) 7.4 metres away third in a mile rate of 1.58.6 Formosa has extended an invite to in-form reinsman Jack Callaghan to take a drive in the final. "Mark, Jack's father, and I went to school together and we have been friends for that long. Mark drove a golden guitar winner (Magoogan) for me so I thought I would invite Jack to take a drive. I have known him since he was a kid," Formosa said. Callaghan is fresh off driving Spirit of St Louis to a win in the $60,000 Group 2 Shepparton Cup on Saturday night and the $70,000 Bendigo Cup the Saturday prior at Bendigo Cup for trainer Belinda McCarthy. Formosa was awaiting the draw for his horses but predicts that Ultimate Force should receive the barrier seven while Military Man will draw between the one to four barrier and named his main danger in the race. "I think Aqua Sancta from the Jarrod Alchin stables will be the horse to beat," Formosa said "But if it is a truly run race it opens up for anyone to win. "I think there will be a bit of pace on in the race."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/93295498-e07c-4ba2-832c-8db449b3094f.jpg/r1_92_1799_1108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg