Six of the region's best young cricketers will be stepping up to the challenge in Dubbo next week. Deni Baker, Tara Craig, Jess Davidson, Alyssa Ford, Claire McGuirk and Tom Holmes have been selected in the various ACT NSW Country squads to participate in the State Challenge. The annual carnival is a stepping stone to higher representative honours and will feature the cream of the crop from the bush and the city across the under-14s, under-17s and under-19s. READ ALSO: Holmes will be the first of the Northern Inland contingent to take the pitch, suiting up for the Northern NSW side in the 14s tournament, which gets underway on Monday. Baker, Craig, Davidson, Ford and McGuirk will then pad up for the ACT Country NSW Kangaroos in the 19s women's carnival starting on Tuesday. Their selection follows a strong performance at the Country Championships earlier this month, where McGuirk was the leading runscorer for the tournament. Central North under-16s captain Tom Thorpe (Maitland) will meanwhile compete in the 17s challenge. In other selection news Central North have finalised the open men's team to represent the zone at the upcoming Country Championships. South Tamworth skipper and Central North stalwart Tom Groth will lead a side boasting a mix of returning and new faces at Tuggerah from January 28-30. CENTRAL NORTH OPENS: Tom Groth (c), Tyler Edwards, Mitchell Fisher, Tom Fitzgerald, Todd Francis, Cal Gabriel, Callum Henry, Pat Magann, Simon Norvill, Tom O'Neill, Mick Rees, Dylan Smith, Bryan Warren. Coach - Tom O'Neill.

