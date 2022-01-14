news, latest-news,

POLICE are searching for a man who has been missing from Tamworth for more than two weeks. Oxley officers have appealed to the public to come forward with any information on the whereabouts of Danny George, 42, after he was last seen at his Tamworth home on December 30. Mr George was reported missing to police on Wednesday and Oxley officers are investigating where he could be. Police hold serious concerns for his welfare. READ ALSO: Mr George is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall and of a large build, with grey hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is known to frequent the Singleton, Newcastle and Hamilton areas. Anyone with information about Mr George's whereabouts is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

