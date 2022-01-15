news, latest-news,

STUDENTS participating in a first-of-its-kind distance education course offered by Calrossy Anglican School have turned off their computer screens for some face-to-face learning with peers this week. A group of 18 students from as far away as Wilcannia, White Cliffs, Broken Hill, Walcha, Narrabri and Sydney came together in Tamworth for eCalrossy's first residential classes for 2022. Program coordinator Mark Doran said while the eCalrossy program includes day-to-day learning at home and joining lessons online, there is also plenty of opportunities for practical learning and social interaction. "Three times a year they come to our school when the rest of the school is on holidays," he said. "They live in boarding facilities for the week and in the lesson times they complete the practical activities for science, PDHPE and technology that you can't do over a screen. READ ALSO: "It's also a chance for them to enjoy social interaction and getting to know each other so when they're in the online environment they're quite comfortable with each other." On Thursday students played waterpolo, conducted science experiments, visited the Calrossy Farm Tangara and also played badminton. During their downtime they are able to get to know each other with games and activities on the ovals and in the boarding houses. Their residential concluded on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

