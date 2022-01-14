community,

COUNTRY artists will quite literally make a comeback, as a majority confirm they will return for the 50th Tamworth Country Music Festival in April. Tickets were already back on sale as of Friday morning, festival manager Barry Harley said. "While some may have been disappointed in our decision to postpone the festival, many artists have confirmed they will be back and ready to roll in April to celebrate the festival's 50th anniversary," he said. All the big names will be back, including the ARIA Hall of Fame's Kasey Chambers, country music legends Troy Cassar-Daley, Lee Kernaghan and John Williamson, as well as Adam Harvey, Beccy Cole, Felicity Urquhart and fan favourite Fanny Lumsden. Celebrating the 10th anniversary of her Country Halls Tour this year, Lumsden said she's grateful the festival was postponed. "I know what a huge amount of work reshuffling is, I've been doing it now for two years," she said. "A lot of people say they don't come because it's too hot, I think the upside is perhaps people who wouldn't otherwise come might in April. "It's up to us, we have to bring the vibe so if everyone can bring enthusiasm I think it will be awesome." For each concert in the park, The Country Club will offer festival-goers a VIP opportunity to mingle with the stars. Read also: The busking championships will also be back in April, along with the Fanzone stage, Mr Harley said. "We still have a lot to celebrate and the April instalment of our 50th anniversary event will deliver a similar festival experience, complete with buskers, free concerts in the famous Toyota Park, the Golden Guitar Awards and some of the biggest names in Australian country music," he said. The Golden Guitar Awards will go ahead on April 20, and a special 50th anniversary concert will bring together an all-star line-up on April 21. Offstage, the festival precinct and family zone will be back with street performers, rides and market stalls, and campers will be welcomed back to the riverside. Festival organisers are also working with music industry charity Support Act, to help those who have been impacted by the postponement and the downturn in the last three years. A donation page has been set up to help support artists. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

