A MAN accused of stabbing another person in the face with the intent to murder him has had his third bid for bail rejected. Earlier this week Tamworth Local Court heard Kane John Smith-Croft, 24, had been "jumped" and assaulted in prison. The incident didn't sway the decision of magistrate Greg Grogin, who ordered he ramain behind bars. Legal Aid defence solicitor Wendy McAuliffe said she relied on a "combination of things" to show Smith-Croft's circumstances had changed and there was a reason for him to be released. Ms McAuliffe told the court assaults on Smith-Croft were "continuing" and there had been another incident since his last bail application, where he said he was "jumped" in late December. She told the court there had been a delay in police serving the brief of evidence because a medical report was outstanding. Mr Grogin said he didn't agree with that submission because brief service is always fluid. "It's a serious criminal charge," he said. "What you've told me is the same as before." READ ALSO: Mr Grogin said there are steps that can be taken to be placed in protection and that Smith-Croft had to "do something" to look after his own safety. Ms McAuliffe said Smith-Croft had moved prisons and gone through the COVID-19 isolation process. When Smith-Croft was asked if the attacks had been reported to the relevant authorities, he said he couldn't do that because "it would have made stuff worse". Ms McAuliffe told the court Smith-Croft could offer very strict bail conditions and that the alleged victim in the stabbing case was living interstate. "All of these matters have been raised previously where cause has not been shown," Mr Grogin said. "The delay is not of such a nature that it goes to warrant intervention for a bail review. "It's a serious matter, it's a serious charge, no doubt there is always a presumption of innocence ... [but there is] also a need to protect the community." Bail was refused and Smith-Croft will remain behind bars ahead of the case's next mention in two weeks. He has not entered pleas to charges of causing a wound and grievous bodily harm to a person with the intent to murder, in a domestic violence-related incident; affray; and contravening an AVO. Smith-Croft and a 22-year-old man were arrested at a home in Westdale in the hours after police responded reports of an assault on Thomas Street in West Tamworth about 1pm on October 28. Officers were told a group of men had been fighting before a 32-year-old was allegedly stabbed.

