WHAT are friends for if not to support each other's dreams? That's the motto of two best friends, Bernadette Wood and Kylie Mcpherson, who have turned their friendship into a business venture to live out their passions. The pair will now share more than just 30 years of friendship, as the duo have joined forces to set up shop in The Atrium where their two separate businesses will share the same floor space. Ms Wood, a life coach and human behaviour specialist, will fill half of the space with her company Evolving Life, while Ms Mcpherson, with 21 years of teaching experience, will launch her new business Bright Minds Tutoring and Education Support. READ ALSO: Both women said doing what they love alongside someone they love was a dream come true. "You're backing each other and you're working as a team, even though our businesses are a little bit different, it's still nice to know that you've got that support behind you," Ms Wood said. Ms Mcpherson said being able to combine their two passions was the reason they could afford the space. "We both lead busy lives so this has been amazing to spend more time together," Ms Mcpherson said. "Everything just fell into place way too easily." Despite sharing the space, the pair have separate dreams for their businesses. Offering tools and formulas to break through self-sabotaging behaviours and limiting beliefs, Ms Wood said she was determined to use Evolving Life to help fill the demand for mental health services. "I've noticed with the pandemic that a lot of people are suffering with anxiety and depression," she said. "This just gives people an alternative type of therapy." Ms Wood, who also works part time, said the vision for her side hustle was to create a relaxing atmosphere where she could help people make a positive change. Also keen to create positive change, Ms Mcpherson came up with the idea to open a tutoring services to work in collaboration with school and parents to get the best out of all school kids. "As a classroom teacher we get asked for tutors all the time, but we're scraping for names," she said. Ms Mcpherson said she was hoping her classroom experience and knowledge of the current learning trends would set her apart from the crowd. Helping children develop and have a "light bulb moment" is what Ms Mcpherson said she was most excited about. "It's not necessarily about grades, it's about the personal growth and what the child needs." Intent on also supporting locals, Ms Mcpherson said she would be inviting Attunga maths specialist Shanna Brinkley to run workshops, and the shop would be stocking and selling her educational kits. While the two business remain separate for now, the best friends said anything was possible and they had recognised the potential to cross over and offer their own expertise in each other's spaces. Evolving Life and Bright Minds Tutoring and Educational Support are located at shop 14 in The Atrium. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

