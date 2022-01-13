news, latest-news,

Jackson Searle delivered his boss one win from one run at the Gunnedah Jockey Club on Thursday. While Cody Morgan wasn't on track to see the win by Giftgiver, his dad Glenn was there with the horse. Speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central after the win, Glenn praised Searle. "You can see the way that horse jumped, he was pretty positive early, got him in a good position and Jacko's really improved. He's riding really well," Glenn said of Searle. Giftgiver found the lead from barrier eight and never relinquished it. Down the straight, the four-year-old gelding never really looked like losing under the guidance of Searle. Glenn said Searle had been working hard back in Tamworth and it was paying off. "Cody is giving him every opportunity and helps him every night when he gets home from race meetings hence he's getting the rewards," Glenn said. The Clint Lundholm-trained Obey was 0.65 lengths off in second on the back of an eye-catching run while the David Smith-trained Tenango was third. The meeting at the Riverside Racecourse was the first at the track since the Christmas Hams meeting was washed out last year. Rain wasn't a worry on Thursday, though, with the track upgraded from a Good 4 to a Good 3 during the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/5561e0ff-6424-4958-b958-6ef9877f5720.jpg/r3_75_2044_1228_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg