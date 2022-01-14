news, latest-news,

IT'S Australian country music's night of nights, and despite a last minute date change, the 2022 Golden Guitar Awards are set to mark a magical moment in history this April. Postponed to April 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for the new awards go on sale today, and the event's executive producer Peter Ross said the awards will go ahead basically unchanged. "At this stage it's the same hosts, same line-up of performers and everyone's committed to still be coming," he said. "There's a lot of artists who are presenting who have indicated they will be here in April for the awards on the Wednesday night. So there's not much major change to it at all, which is really wonderful." Mr Ross, who through his role at Entertainment Venues also heads Tamworth's Capitol Theatre, Town Hall and Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre, said it's a similar story across those venues. "For the festival itself, probably 95 per cent of the artists we had in those venues for January we've managed to reschedule and get back into April," he said. "We've turned the festival around, pivoted and repackaged it in a week, which is quite amazing, but we have a really great team." READ ALSO: And, country music legend Troy Cassar-Daley has already set the bar high ahead of April, taking out the 2022 Golden Guitar Award for Top Selling Australian Country Album of the Year for his latest record, The World Today. Featuring co-writes with Paul Kelly, Ian Moss and Don Walker, The World Today earned Cassar-Daley the 2021 ARIA Award for Best Country Album, as well as seven Golden Guitar nominations in 2022. The winner is determined by the sales of new albums released in 2021, from January 1 to December 31. The Toyota 50th Golden Guitar Awards will be presented on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre. The awards will be hosted by Adam Harvey and one of his best mates and fellow Golden Guitar winner Beccy Cole. Tickets can be purchased at www.tcmf.com.au/awards

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caitlin.reid%40fairfaxmedia.com./526e6283-1a6a-4b05-ac77-638ec9cf33d5.jpg/r0_467_9504_5837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg