FROM humble beginnings to heading up an international organisation, Tamworth mum Shonelle Gleeson-Willey has certainly enjoyed a wild ride in recent years. She has recently taken over at the president of the International Erosion Control Association's (IECA) Australasia branch, which plays a crucial role in ensuring developments are built safely, especially in the face of climate change which is making erosion a particularly troublesome issue. Ms Gleeson-Willey said she was extremely proud to have claimed the role, especially having only been on the board for a term and a half. She had served as vice-president for the year leading up to gaining the top job. She had, in a couple of ways, broken some glass ceilings after being elected onto the board in the first place. "When that happened I was blown away and I didn't realise I was so well known in the industry at that point, but people loved what I was saying in my little blurb about who I was and what I wanted to do," she said. "But when I was elected I was a female in what was an almost all male board, and on top of that I was the youngest board member at the time. "I had a lot of experience in the industry, but I felt I could bring a very fresh perspective." READ ALSO: While learning about how non-profit boards operate, she also set up her own company, Moss Environmental, to discover how things worked in the profit sector too, and give her the experience of being a director. Now she is president of IECA Australasia, which is one of many branches worldwide, she is hoping to increase its focus on sustainability and agricultural issues. "I had been pushing my barrier a little bit as a director on the board to try and get more focus on sustainability as well as regenerative agriculture," she said. "To start utilising our huge wealth of experience and knowledge to reach out into that regen ag space and start partnering with other industry bodies." Ms Gleeson-Willey said he is keen to pursue a long career of being on boards and influencing change, and may one day branch out beyond her own sector.

