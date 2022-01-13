news, latest-news,

Basketball NSW is bringing two free clinics to Tamworth next week. Northern NSW Regional Development Officer Cristi Juffermans will be in town on Wednesday to run back-to-back clinics at the Tamworth Sports Dome as part of Basketball NSW's community programs. The first clinic will be a come and try session for girls run through the I Am a Girl, I Can Do Anything program. The program, which is run by Basketball NSW and supported by the NSW Government's strategic focus on women and girls in sport through the #HerSportHerWay program, is designed to create a platform to encourage females of all ages to become involved in the sport as a player, referee, coach, official or administrator. Wednesday's clinic is for girls aged 6-15 and is aimed at both new and returning players, and will go from 9am-11.30am. READ ALSO: Wednesday's clinic is open to girls aged 6-15, both new and returning players, and will go from 9am-11.30am. Basketball NSW have also teamed up with Indigenous Basketball Australia (IBA) and will offer a two-hour camp from 1-3pm for 8-21-year-olds. The camp will give participants a chance to hone their skills no matter whether they are just starting out or know their way around a basketball court. Participants are asked to register in advance, and can do so via the following links. I Am a Girl clinic: https://membership.mygameday.app/regoform.cgi?formID=98307 IBA camp: https://membership.mygameday.app/regoform.cgi?formID=99092

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/8ec28802-fe2d-4f4c-b7dd-084e9d8aaa1f.jpg/r0_76_4200_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg