AMERICA'S latest fitness craze will arrive in Tamworth this week, as a new toe tapping gym hopes to fill the void for those missing the dance floor. With only six other studios located around Australia, local Mel Gallagher will open the seventh Shine Dance Fitness here in town. Ms Gallagher came across the brand during lockdown and quickly became addicted to the music, dance steps and group atmosphere. "It's just right up my alley," she said. READ ALSO: But hoping to turn her new hobby into a business venture Ms Gallagher said there was a market for dance style fitness classes in Tamworth. "I just thought there's a bit of a gap in this place for adults to go and dance, there's heaps of things for kids to go and learn," she said. "I'm trying to create that space for adults to dance." Having grown up dancing and teaching kids the moves, Ms Gallagher said she felt confident going into her new project. But despite this, the fitness enthusiast said she's "not out to make money" and was determined to keep prices low to encourage more people to get active. With no contracts or memberships the $15 classes involve a combination of hip hop, jazz and ballet moves to all the modern hits and favourite throwbacks in a group environment. Ms Gallagher compared the atmosphere of the studio to hitting the dancefloor at the pub with your friends. "I think when you exercise in a group you're likely to push yourself a bit harder, but then you'll also have a laugh and a smile." With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Ms Gallagher said she was hesitant to open up a new gym, but "bit the bullet" after receiving an overwhelming expression of interest. "The fact that I had so much response when I put it out there shows that people were looking for something like this." Offering something new and different is what Ms Gallagher said she was relying on to stand out from the other gyms in town. "Hopefully people will grow to like it." Feeling both daunted and excited, Ms Gallagher said she was ready to hit the dancefloor when the gym doors, located at 1a/10 Wirraway Street, open this week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/9a2cf2bf-66e8-42ec-bfd9-7c21c34f94bb.jpg/r86_0_5182_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg