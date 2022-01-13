news, latest-news,

LOCKDOWNS in NSW are over, but COVID-related business closures are not, and Business NSW is demanding the state government take action to prevent more outlets going broke. The organisation wants isolation rules stripped back to allow employees that are identified as close contacts to be able to return to work, if they can produce a negative rapid antigen test. It believes this would help deal with the chronic understaffing issues currently crippling numerous industries that rely on on-the-ground workers. "It's been a really challenging Christmas and New Year period for businesses of all sizes across industries as they battled with staff becoming infected and isolating, and a lack of consumer confidence," Business NSW regional manager Joe Townsend said. "It was an imperfect storm as customers voted with their feet and stayed away from venues that would normally be thriving during summer, and those that did attend were met with venues that were severely understaffed. "Business NSW has been working closely with government on measures that can provide some swift and short-term support for businesses, at a time when they need it most." Tamworth MP and Minister for Hospitality and Racing, Kevin Anderson, said he understands businesses are struggling with staff shortages at the moment. READ ALSO: He said moving forward nothing was off the table as a solution to fix the problem, which has become more pronounced since the widespread outbreak of the Omicron variant. "As the Minister for Hospitality I am constantly touching base with the industry to see how they are coping and what the impact has been on their business," he said. "The significant challenge they face is staffing and having workers back on deck to help them stay open. "As we have done over the past two years we continue to monitor what options are available to us to help businesses stay open, to keep the lights on and keep people at work. " Business NSW has floated other possibilities for supporting struggling owners and managers too, such as extending the small and medium enterprise Summer Stock Guarantee program to include businesses that shut for longer than three days due to COVID-induced staff shortages. Further rent relief and the reinstatement of the Hardship Review Panel are also among the organisation's suggestions. Mr Townsend said while it seems like there are a lot of demands being made, it's all in the name of keeping doors open and people employed. "Business is not seeking a free handout, but support to keep the doors open for the first three months of 2022," he said.

