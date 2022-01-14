community,

WHILE most have been stopping by to see the sunflowers, this Saturday a sea of purple will take over the Liverpool Plains. After the drought destroyed their lavender farm Greg and Sharon Bailey worked hard to replant the fragrant flower and are preparing to host the Little Willow Lavender Boutique Mini Market this weekend. With the garden regrown, Ms Bailey said visitors often "don't know where to look first" when they arrive. READ ALSO: For a gold coin donation visitors will be treated to a carefully curated line up of around 20 stalls, live entertainment and food. Ms Bailey said Willow Tree "feels like one big family" with money raised from the entry fee going towards helping the local Lions Club. Located at 60 Recreation Road the market will run from 10am until 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150521478/15023bcc-7f47-4dd1-8a87-785584339011.jpg/r0_139_1500_987_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg