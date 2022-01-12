news, latest-news,

TWO RIFLES are believed to have been stolen from a safe during a break-in at a property north west of Tamworth. Oxley police were called to a home on Tarlee Road at Edgeroi, near Narrabri, after reports firearms had gone missing in the hours before. Officers were told two rifles had been stolen from the safe they were being kept in at the property some time between 4:30pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday. READ ALSO: Police set up a crime scene and specialist forensic officers were called in to comb the scene for any clues as investigations continue. Oxley police are appealing to the public for any information about the break and enter. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has any footage from the location around the time of the offending has been urged to contact Narrabri Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

