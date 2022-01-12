news, latest-news,

Northern Inland Academy of Sport athlete Leon Hystek pushed himself to new heights in 2021 in a sport that he's loved since he was first introduced to it. Hystek got his first mountain bike in 2018 and has been passionate about the sport ever since - in particular the gravity enduro discipline. "After riding and racing locally for one year I soon worked out that gravity enduro riding is my thing...gravity enduro is only timed on the descent which means for maximum speed and fun on the way down," Hystek said. After building his experience over the previous few years, Hystek travelled to Wollongong last month where he competed in the AusCycling Gravity Enduro National Championships at the GreenValleys Mountain Bike Park. Arriving a few days early, Hystek took to the trails to complete practice shuttles, where he rode a total of 18 laps across the four stages he later competed in. READ ALSO: With the temperatures reaching around 40 degrees, Hystek's plan was to ride a clean race to avoid a crash that could have potentially spoiled his chances of finishing with good times. Leading into the competition he focused on riding many different trails to gain further experience while keeping a balanced diet and lifestyle suitable for athletes. This helped but Hystek recognised the trails at nationals were quite different to local trails in the New England and North West area. This was due to hundreds of riders practicing on the trails prior to race day, which meant each of the trails were constantly changing. Envisioning his main goal, Hystek set himself a big target of finishing in the top 10 and he did just that. With over 50 people registered for the U15 boys, Hystek followed his game plan, navigated the ever-changing trail conditions and finished in ninth place wearing his NIAS riding strip from NIAS MTB sponsors JetBlack MTB Racing. After being in the academy for two years, Hystek has taken his riding to the next level and will be leaving NIAS in 2022. However, he plans to continue to ride his bike, train hard, "learn new skills and get to as many races as possible". As a NIAS alumnus of the mountain biking program led by coach Michael Crummy, Hystek suggests "NIAS has been a great experience for me and I would definitely recommend it to any young mountain biker who is looking to improve their skills".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JJAXMCtTuAnFPeUKCfF8jc/264d8e88-31d5-475c-a10e-430fb2d43c48.JPG/r7_0_2973_1676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg