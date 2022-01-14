community,

SUITS and gowns will remain in the closest as new restrictions keep Tamworth's movers and groovers away from the dance floor. With tickets selling fast for their annual country music charity ball, Tamworth New Vogue Club was forced to cancel the event and refund tickets when the NSW government announced a ban on dancing as part of a raft of new restrictions. President of the dance group, Alan Littlejohns, said the announcement was disappointing for all involved, as funds raised from the ball are always kept local and used to support Tamworth's Meals on Wheels and Riding for the Disabled. "I'm sure it will be missed by them, they always come to our ball and thank us very much for our help," he said. READ ALSO: But the new restrictions aren't only causing problems for the charity ball, the ban on dancing has also disrupted the group's weekly get togethers with members at the mercy of rapidly changing rules. Secretary, Jan Parker, said not being able to dance would be a huge loss for social and physical wellbeing. "It's fun, the music's fun, everybody looks forward just to meeting each other and everybody cares about each other," Ms Parker said. With members ranging from 50 years old, all the way up to 90 years of age, Mr Littlejohns said having an outlet like dance was crucial for this age group. "Dancing is an activity where we have to think what we're doing," he said. "It's important to keep the brain stimulated as well as the body." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

